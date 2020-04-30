Thanks to a recent acquisition by a Norfolk organization, women who are seeking treatment for substance use don’t have to be separated from their children.
The Women’s Empowering Life Line, located in Norfolk, recently purchased 12 two-bedroom apartments, six of which will be used for the Mommy and Me program.
“Currently, there are no local programs for mothers to complete long-term intermediate residential treatment alongside their children in the Region 4 service area,” said Lara Thomas, supervisor of the Mommy and Me program. “This unique program will allow for children to remain in the care of their mother rather than an extended family member or even foster care throughout the four- to nine-month treatment process.”
The program is open to women from Nebraska, Thomas said.
Ideally, the children will be 12 years of age and under.
However, “due to our highly individualized program, we will be looking at each family individually to determine their need and our ability to best serve that family,” she said.
Allowing mothers and children to stay together is beneficial to all involved because they often struggle when separated from each other.
“This program will work to decrease the amount of children displaced due to substance use disorder and instead allow these families the opportunities to work together toward successful outcomes,” Thomas said.
Each mother and her children will share an apartment with another mother and her children. Consequently, mothers will have the ability to create lasting peer relationships with other mothers and their children in the program through group services and skill building. These opportunities and activities will promote community integration and successful independent living in the community, Thomas said.