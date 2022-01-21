Samantha Lindah
Courtesy photo

The Zone Afterschool Program in Norfolk has a new executive director.

Current employee Alexis Huisman has been with The Zone for a number of years and its board of directors considered her a perfect fit after she expressed her desire for the position. Greg Priebe, director of mentoring and family support, had been serving as interim director.

"I am both honored and thrilled to take on a new role as executive director of The Zone After School Program. This program is so dear to my heart, and my love and compassion for these students has continued to grow over the last seven years while working with them,” Huisman said. “I have seen firsthand the positive impact that our mentoring program continues to have with each student that walks through the door. I am so excited to continue to carry out the mission of The Zone and serve as a safe place for Norfolk area youth to come after school.”

Samantha Lindahl, president of The Zone board, said Huisman has been a dedicated employee at The Zone and brings passion, commitment and excitement to this position.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for Alexis as well as the entire organization as a whole,” Lindahl said.

Tags

In other news

County agrees to help towns upgrade emergency radios

County agrees to help towns upgrade emergency radios

MADISON — Two major accidents in three days this week, including one fatality, served as a reminder to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk of the need to improve communications with the county’s towns and emergency officials.

US plans wildfire fight where forests, neighborhoods collide

US plans wildfire fight where forests, neighborhoods collide

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around areas called “hotspots” where nature and neighborhoods collide.

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

Norfolk woman receives prison term

Norfolk woman receives prison term

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that Lacee Tuttle, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer

Think your home value is soaring? Talk to a farmer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer Jeff Frank doesn’t feel rich, but simply based on the skyrocketing value of his land in northwest Iowa, it’s an apt way to describe him, even if he laughs at the idea.