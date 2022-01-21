The Zone Afterschool Program in Norfolk has a new executive director.
Current employee Alexis Huisman has been with The Zone for a number of years and its board of directors considered her a perfect fit after she expressed her desire for the position. Greg Priebe, director of mentoring and family support, had been serving as interim director.
"I am both honored and thrilled to take on a new role as executive director of The Zone After School Program. This program is so dear to my heart, and my love and compassion for these students has continued to grow over the last seven years while working with them,” Huisman said. “I have seen firsthand the positive impact that our mentoring program continues to have with each student that walks through the door. I am so excited to continue to carry out the mission of The Zone and serve as a safe place for Norfolk area youth to come after school.”
Samantha Lindahl, president of The Zone board, said Huisman has been a dedicated employee at The Zone and brings passion, commitment and excitement to this position.
“We are excited to see what the future holds for Alexis as well as the entire organization as a whole,” Lindahl said.