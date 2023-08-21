WISNER — For four to five days, a mobile community sets up in the park bordering the Elkhorn River at Wisner.
Little boys play Frisbee in the shade of tall cottonwoods, camping families grill hot dogs and sit around on lawn chairs, while semi-trucks — long ones — arrive loaded with tractors and pickup trucks.
But later in the day, those camping families pack the bleachers, hollering and cheering as those same tractors and pickup trucks roar down the track, diesel smoke and thunder alike charging the night skies.
This year marks the 21st year for Thunder by the River, known as the Beef State’s ultimate national truck and tractor pull. Although the event is a mainstay in Wisner, the pull added three new features this year. Three tiers of new skyboxes provided extra seating along with the sets of bleachers plus berm-side space for lawn chairs. A Thursday show was added to the Friday and Saturday schedule, as well as a garden tractor pull.
About 70 individual garden tractor pulls or hooks roared down the track on Saturday morning, including exhibition pulls, allowing children to try the sport for the first time. Five different classes were on the schedule for both kids and adults.
The new event was well-attended, especially for the first year, said David Novak of Howells, president of the Thunder by the River Association and a puller himself, known as the “Mean Farmer.”
Tractors and trucks competed in 13 classes for the evening shows, with more than 90 hooks on Thursday evening, 133 on Friday and 225 on Saturday.
Thursday’s and Friday’s attendance was good, Novak said, although Saturday’s oppressive heat may have kept some away. The association gave out three pallets of bottled water to attendees.
“They all appreciated that,” he said.
Despite the predicted heat, the number of competitors was the largest ever.
The 2024 Thunder by the River will be Aug. 15-17.