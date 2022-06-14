NiteLift SUV
Courtesy photo

Starting this week, North Fork Area Transit launched NiteLift, a new service that offers evening, on-demand rides with curb-to-curb pick-up and drop-off, similar to Uber.

NiteLift operates seven days a week, Sunday through Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to2 a.m.

Riders can be picked up at any address within Norfolk city limits and travel to any destination within a 30-mile radius. Rates for trips outside Norfolk incrementally increase after that based on the number of miles.

Rides are guaranteed within two hours or less. Riders also may walk up to a parked NiteLift vehicle and request an immediate ride, based on availability of the driver. Wheelchair accessible vehicles are available upon request.

“NiteLift is a great compliment to our other daytime services-the ForkLift bus and TeleLift schedule-ahead rides, which both end service at 6:30 p.m.,” said Jeffery Stewart, North Fork Area Transit executive director. “NiteLift is a great option for shift workers and those who need a safe ride home after enjoying some nightlife.”

Want to learn more?

For more information, visit northforkareatransit.com/nitelift. To schedule a ride or for questions, contact the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595.

