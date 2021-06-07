The newest episode of the Beat Report is now online.

In this episode, Daily News reporters Cole Bauer and Austin Svehla discuss Norfolk’s Superfund sites and some of the murder cases making their way through the Madison County courts.

Episode 2: Superfund sites and murder cases

