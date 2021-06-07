The newest episode of the Beat Report is now online.
In this episode, Daily News reporters Cole Bauer and Austin Svehla discuss Norfolk’s Superfund sites and some of the murder cases making their way through the Madison County courts.
It wasn’t long after Matthew Reed shoplifted a $63 set of sheets from a Target in upstate New York that the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.
With her three teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19, Aja Purnell-Mitchell left it up to them to decide whether to go back to school during summer break.
BERLIN (AP) — The German military says it has found a solution for an unusual logistics problem its troops in Afghanistan face: a glut of beer.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A black bear seen wandering in downtown Naples has eluded wildlife officials even as sightings of the animal continue.
Gerald “Red” Miller’s memories of his 23rd birthday are a bit hazy these days. But that’s understandable. After all, it’s been 77 years since he and his twin brother, Harold, spent that day aboard separate ships maneuvering the choppy waters off the beaches of Normandy, France.
Norfolk Public Library has kicked off its summer reading program, bringing bouncy castles, face painting and a pile of sand to the library yard. Families and daycares brought their young readers to join in the fun in the sun.
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for a 2022 mountain lion hunting season, as well as a 2021 river otter harvest season, at its Friday, June 11, meeting in Chadron.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
