New education center gets boost from corporation

ALBION — The Boone County Agriculture & Education Center, now under construction on the fairgrounds, recently received a major financial boost from Cargill Inc. in the form of a $90,000 grant over four years.
The initial payment of $22,500 was presented by Cargill employees Jordan Rasmussen and Lauren Mrsny to members of the Ag & Education Center building committee, the county agricultural society and board of commissioners.
Cargill provides support to nonprofit organizations that are involved in the communities where the company is established and where its employees live and serve. Key focus areas that Cargill contributes to include: nourishing the world, protecting the planet and enriching communities.
The Boone County Agriculture & Education Center will be a multi-use facility. The initial opening is planned in the spring.
Initial $3 million cost of the project is being financed by $1.3 million from the Boone County Inheritance Tax fund, with the balance financed through bonds. The bonds are collateralized by fundraising efforts of the building committee.
Contributions such as these received by Cargill will finance purchases of additional equipment to be used in operation of the facility, such as gates, panels, bleachers, concession area furnishings and more.
Total cost of these items is estimated at about $500,000, giving the project a total cost of $3.5 million.
To date, more than $3.2 million has been pledged or contributed to the project from individuals, private businesses, government and nonprofit entities.
A goal has been set by the fundraising committee to raise another $500,000 through grant applications and private donations to purchase additional furnishings and establish an endowment fund to help offset operational costs of the facility.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Those having questions or needing more information on the project may contact ag society members or building committee members Kurt Kruse, Kevin Rasmussen or Bill Robinson.