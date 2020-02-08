New education center gets boost from corporation

Boone County Agricultural & Education Center

This is an architect’s concept drawing of the Boone County Agricultural & Education Center proposed for Albion.

 Courtesy photo

ALBION — The Boone County Agriculture & Education Center, now under construction on the fairgrounds, recently received a major financial boost from Cargill Inc. in the form of a $90,000 grant over four years.

The initial payment of $22,500 was presented by Cargill employees Jordan Rasmussen and Lauren Mrsny to members of the Ag & Education Center building committee, the county agricultural society and board of commissioners.

Cargill provides support to nonprofit organizations that are involved in the communities where the company is established and where its employees live and serve. Key focus areas that Cargill contributes to include: nourishing the world, protecting the planet and enriching communities.

The Boone County Agriculture & Education Center will be a multi-use facility. The initial opening is planned in the spring.

Initial $3 million cost of the project is being financed by $1.3 million from the Boone County Inheritance Tax fund, with the balance financed through bonds. The bonds are collateralized by fundraising efforts of the building committee.

Contributions such as these received by Cargill will finance purchases of additional equipment to be used in operation of the facility, such as gates, panels, bleachers, concession area furnishings and more.

Total cost of these items is estimated at about $500,000, giving the project a total cost of $3.5 million.

To date, more than $3.2 million has been pledged or contributed to the project from individuals, private businesses, government and nonprofit entities.

A goal has been set by the fundraising committee to raise another $500,000 through grant applications and private donations to purchase additional furnishings and establish an endowment fund to help offset operational costs of the facility.

* * *

Want to learn more?

Those having questions or needing more information on the project may contact ag society members or building committee members Kurt Kruse, Kevin Rasmussen or Bill Robinson.

Tags

In other news

Research aims to protect Niobrara River for future generations

Research aims to protect Niobrara River for future generations

Standing knee-deep in Nebraska’s Niobrara River, Kayla Vondracek balances herself in the fast current, reaches beneath the water and searches for traces of algae. It's a wet, tiring process — but Vondracek, a senior, is enjoying every minute. Since coming to Nebraska in fall 2018 as an envir…

Their time to shine

Their time to shine

The fifth Norfolk Area Night to Shine on Friday night at Harvest Church in Norfolk gave 100 individuals with special needs an evening of pampering and partying at Harvest Church in Norfolk.

New education center gets boost from corporation

New education center gets boost from corporation

ALBION — The Boone County Agriculture & Education Center, now under construction on the fairgrounds, recently received a major financial boost from Cargill Inc. in the form of a $90,000 grant over four years.

Drones to be flying over NPPD transmission lines

Drones to be flying over NPPD transmission lines

Residents in Northeast Nebraska may be seeing drones flying around as inspection work begins on a Nebraska Public Power District transmission line that extends from north of Norfolk, through Pierce County and into Antelope County.

Flooding causes closure of highway between Idaho and Oregon

Flooding causes closure of highway between Idaho and Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Severe flooding in eastern Oregon closed a major freeway on Friday, forced evacuations in low-lying areas and stranded at least one family on their roof as other parts of the Pacific Northwest also braced for more flooding and landslides.