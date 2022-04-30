LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles recently released a new version of the state driver’s manual, a detailed guide of all the basic principles and rules of the road that all drivers should know.

The manual is available in English and Spanish and with audio online for free on the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov, where it may be accessed on the home page.

Because laws can change from one edition to the next, all drivers should become familiar with the information in the latest manual. The manual is also essential for teenagers and young adults learning to drive for the first time. All young drivers must pass a written test to get a permit or full driver’s license. Answers to the written test questions are found within the driver’s manual.

“The Nebraska Driver’s Manual is an important tool in helping all drivers follow the law and drive safely,” said Sara O’Rourke, administrator of the driver licensing services division. “Whether you have been driving for many years or are just getting started, brushing up on the rules of the road in Nebraska is always a good idea.”

A link to the English version of the manual may be found on the home page of the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov. Other versions may be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/manuals, along with manuals on other important subjects, such as motorcycles and commercial driver’s licenses.

For those who cannot access the manual on the DMV website, printed copies can be obtained by calling 402-471-3861.

