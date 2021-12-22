The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit on Tuesday for a new microdistillery in downtown Norfolk, marking the first step in the potential approval of the facility.
The language of the permit will have to be amended and approved again at the next planning commission meeting, but Tuesday’s decision was a welcome decision for Terry Rasmussen, owner of Seven County Spirits LLC.
Rasmussen, whose business operates in northwest Norfolk, plans to build the distillery on an empty lot at 216 W. Norfolk Ave and in place of the existing building at 214 W. Norfolk Ave. The building would sit on an 8,800-square-foot area of land and be connected to the newly opened District Event Center.
The distillery would house a production facility; lease parts of its building to the District Event Center; and offer a bar-like atmosphere with rooftop accessibility. Rasmussen said that, if granted permission by the planning commission and Norfolk City Council, construction of the distillery would begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed by the fall of 2022.
The conditional-use permit is perpetual, meaning Rasmussen would be able to operate the business at the location for an indefinite amount of time. There would not be a limit as to how long the business would function, whereas many conditional-use permits are for five or 10 years.
The planning commission discussed the permit in length before approving it. Rasmussen detailed the production side of the business, which would include the collection and reduction of alcohol and boiling of fermented grains and milling.
Terry Zwiebel, Norfolk’s fire marshal, highlighted the potential risks of housing a distillery in its planned location.
“With a brewery, you’re talking about contents of alcohol 10% or lower,” Zwiebel said. “But with a distillery, you’re dealing with 90% alcohol, which could be volatile.”
In addition, the milling process can produce excess amounts of dust, which creates a potential fire hazard. Rasmussen estimated that Seven County Spirits would mill about 700 pounds of grain per week. Rasmussen prefers to complete the milling process on-site, he said, but he would be willing to do so off location if necessary.
Zwiebel acknowledged that the amount of grain Rasmussen intends to mill per week isn’t a large amount, but it still needs to be addressed properly.
“That’s not a lot, but it creates enough dust to create a fire hazard,” he said. “What we would be mostly concerned about is getting whole grain (made into) partial grain. Once you start grinding grain, it makes a whole new set of requirements, electrical wiring included.”
Rasmussen said he would put protocols in place to keep the facility clean and limit dust accumulation. The alcohol would be stored in wooden kegs or metal tanks, and the metal tanks would have to be grounded to prevent sparking. The wooden kegs Rasmussen plans to install also would be fire resistant, he said.
Zwiebel also said sprinkler systems would be installed at the distillery, likely mitigating any fire or containing it until fire personnel could arrive.
In addition to the possible dust accumulation in the production part of the building, a concern was raised about how much high-content alcohol, which is flammable, would be stored in the building.
State laws would allow Rasmussen to store up to 10,000 gallons of alcohol annually, but Rasmussen said he would be able to store just over 2,000 gallons at Seven County Spirits.
Commissioner Dan Spray said that both the safety risk of the facility’s operations and Rasmussen’s business aspirations would need to be taken into account. A limit on the amount of alcohol Rasmussen could store in the facility, as well as the alcohol content in his products, would have to be established, he said.
Spray then proposed a 10-year conditional-use permit for the building, citing Rasmussen’s “large investment.”
But Rasmussen asked the commission to grant a perpetual permit instead of a 10-year permit.
“As far as (10 years), it doesn’t seem to be like it’s much different than a brewery,” he said. “The level of alcohol and the storage is different, but we’ve addressed that stuff. If a brewery can be there and be there forever, why can’t a distillery? I’ve put an awful lot of money into this.”
The commission then discussed whether to make the conditional-use permit perpetual to the building itself and not the land, meaning that Rasmussen would not be able to move the building if he decided to move or sell his business.
“If we let people do an oversized accessory building on their land, it has to be perpetual to the land because we’re not going to let someone pick up their building and move,” said Valerie Grimes, planning and development director.
The planning commission then approved the permit, condition on the requirement of Rasmussen to not have alcohol content exceeding 70% and not store more than 2,000 gallons of alcohol in the facility.
Those numbers are only preliminary and may be altered by the planning commission once the issue is taken up at a future meeting. Spray asked Rasmussen to review his operation plans to confirm the appropriate alcohol content and storage numbers.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Elizabeth Lienemann, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith and Jacob Thone.
Commission members absent: Mary Hammond, Brandon Franklin and Matt Gilmore.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, three; and two from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the recommendation of an amendment to Section 27-7 of the official city code to update equivalent zoning classifications for property that may become the jurisdiction of the city by annexation or addition.
— Approved for city staff to prepare a conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting to allow the operation of an asphalt hot-mix facility at property generally located one-fourth of a mile west of South Victory Road on East Monroe Avenue.
— Approved a conditional-use permit for a microdistillery facility on property at 214 W. Norfolk Ave. and 216 W. Norfolk Ave.
— Approved the final plat of the 19,459-square-foot Blum-Jasperson addition.
— Approved the cancellation of the Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, regular meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission.
— Approved the November 2021 building permit report.