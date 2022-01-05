Skyview Park will see updates to its disc golf course.
Eighteen new baskets will be installed at the course as part of a partnership between the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, Norfolk Disc Golf Club and the City of Norfolk.
The course will be upgraded from Disc Golf Association (DGA) Mach 3 baskets to Dynamic Discs Veteran baskets.
The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) has different requirements for different tiers of tournaments: C-tier, B-tier, A-tier and Elite series.
While the original baskets were top-notch when the course was put in the ground in 2002, they do not hold up as well to modern day disc-catching requirements, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk.
“With these new baskets, Skyview Park will remain one of the top courses in the state,” said Ray Johnson, vice president of the Norfolk Disc Golf Club. “We are excited for the update and appreciate the support from the community.”
The original baskets were discontinued in 2019, and it’s expected they’ll soon no longer be allowed in sanctioned PDGA tournament play. Having a tournament PDGA-sanctioned is what brings in the majority of out-of-town players, and therefore it is essential to keep the course within PDGA guidelines, according to the press release.
“We’re focusing on fully utilizing our park spaces to make them accessible for recreation. This improvement is another step in that process,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
Nate Powell, parks and recreation director, said the division is thankful for the donation from the partnership entities for the new disc golf baskets at Skyview.
“Their contribution allows us to provide improved opportunities for the residents of Norfolk for years to come,” Powell said. “We hope these new baskets will improve play and bring new disc golf tournaments to Norfolk.”
The new baskets are set to be installed in the spring as weather permits.