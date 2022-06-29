The Norfolk Public Schools District has announced that Grant Ahlman has been promoted as the new director of food service.
Ahlman joined the Lunchtime Solutions food service team at NPS in November as head cook, primarily at Norfolk High School. He came to the team from Eldorado Hills Golf Course, where he was head cook. With nearly a decade of management experience and even more culinary knowledge, Ahlman has the leadership and management skills that will make him successful in heading up meal service for all 4,444 students at NPS.
Norfolk schools also hold a special place in Ahlman’s heart — not only did he attend NPS, but his children did, too.
“It’s exciting to be back here and have the opportunity to provide kids like mine with healthy, delicious meals each day,” he said. “I look forward to helping the team make a difference in the students’ lives and in the community through our work.”
Ahlman holds an associate of applied science in business management from Northeast Community College, graduating with honors. He resides in Norfolk.