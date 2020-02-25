HUMPHREY — Construction of the restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) at the Highway 81/91 intersection will begin no later than July 1.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad was awarded the contract for construction of the RCUT at the intersection.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) accepted Paulsen’s bid of $2,498,111. It was one of four received in January and the fourth time the NDOT held a bid-letting for the project.
The other bids were from A&R Construction Co. for $2,571,503; Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. for $2,659,082; and from M. E. Collins Contracting Co. for $2,922,010.
Kevin Domogalla, District 3 engineer for the NDOT, said Paulsen Inc. has the option to start earlier if possible, and construction will take 85 days to finish, which would be Sept. 23 if the project starts July 1.
“The contractor does have the option to request an earlier start date, but it’s still early in the construction season to finalize those schedules right now. We haven’t heard anything from him on whether he’ll request an early start date or stick with the contract start date,” he said.
If Paulsen Inc. does start early, it is required to give the NDOT a minimum of two weeks of notice.
It will be done in four phases.
The first phase includes work on the shoulders, right-turn lane and the widening of Highway 91. Phase two involves median work and constructing left-turn lanes. Phase three involves work on Highway 91 going east and west, and phase four is removing any temporary pavement, finishing up the project and cleanup.
During construction there will be lane closures on Highway 81, Domogalla said, traffic will shift as the project progresses with the intent to keep traffic flowing at all times.
He said Paulsen Inc. has done work for the NDOT in the past.
“I don’t know if they’ve constructed an RCUT in the past, but they’ve done work for the department in the past and are a very good contractor,” he said. “They’re a very qualified contractor, and the bid they submitted was the responsible bid, and they came in as the most responsible bidder,” he said.
This is the first time the NDOT received more than one bid for the RCUT.
After receiving no bids in April 2019, the NDOT received one bid from Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. on June 20, 2019, for $3,088,193. On July 25, 2019, the same company bid $3,012,713, which is $75,480 less than its June bid. It also bid this time, submitting a bid lower than its first two bids.
The NDOT originally hoped to build the RCUT in 2019. The NDOT previously stated the lack of competitive bids stemmed from contractors being stretched by the workload from the March 2019 floods.
The NDOT said the RCUT is needed because of the history of right-angle crashes at the intersection and will address concerns regarding intersection traffic backups on Highway 91 resulting from vehicles waiting to make a left turn onto Highway 81.
The NDOT believes an RCUT will significantly decrease right-angle crashes, judging by trends seen on four-lane divided highways in other states where this design has been used.
The median in an RCUT would be constructed across Highway 81 so through movements and left-turn movements would be prohibited.
The NDOT has stated there will be room for large vehicles to maneuver through the RCUT.
Because construction was delayed by the lack of bids, the NDOT installed enhanced rumble strips to Highway 91 in an effort to make it safer. The NDOT stated the rumble strips will help bring attention to drivers that they are approaching an intersection.
Also, painted white lines indicate where a car should stop at the intersection, and the words “Stop Ahead” were installed on Highway 91.
NDOT also removed the flashing yellows lights on Highway 81, which led to confusion for drivers.