New defibrillators put in use in Madison County

Every Nebraska State Patrol vehicle will soon be equipped with enhanced life-saving capabilities thanks to a partnership with The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The effort is part of a $6.4 million grant to equip law enforcement agencies with the next generation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), according to a press release. The state patrol will receive 457 AEDs to be placed in both marked and unmarked patrol vehicles throughout the state.
The grant builds on the previously awarded $5.9 million grant that distributed mechanical CPR devices to Nebraska EMS services and hospitals.
DHHS will oversee the distribution of 2,500 AEDs to law enforcement agencies, first responders, and state offices and facilities.
Of the AEDs, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is receiving 16 AEDs and the Norfolk Police Division is receiving 10 AEDs.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the grant will help to save lives.
“Law enforcement officers are often the first to arrive at an accident or respond to medical emergencies,” Ricketts said. “Having this equipment and training will allow them to intervene immediately during an emergency, without having to wait for the arrival of EMS personnel.”
Dannette R. Smith, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services chief executive officer, echoed his sentiments.
“Putting these devices in law enforcement vehicles and state parks will reach more Nebraskans in need, saving lives,” she said.
Studies conducted by the American Heart Association demonstrate a significantly higher rate of survival for cardiac patients defibrillated by law enforcement, who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas.
“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”
The AEDs feature technology conducive to the highly mobile and challenging environment of a patrol vehicle. The AEDs will help ensure that troopers are able to produce the fastest first shock when defibrillation is needed.
“This partnership is phenomenal and adds an exceptional life-saving tool to each patrol vehicle,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers are often the first people on the scene of a serious crash and have to quickly provide medical care until paramedics arrive. These AEDs will greatly enhance the life-saving measures troopers can provide during a critical incident response.”
Using Wi-Fi connectivity, these self-monitoring devices can send near real-time event data, including a patient’s heart rhythm and delivered shocks, to incoming emergency services or receiving hospitals, thus allowing for post-event evaluation to improve care delivery.
The first group of troopers and investigators is undergoing training on the new AEDs, which is being conducted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Those troopers will then provide training to state patrol personnel throughout the state.
To date, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has invested more than $500 million to improve access to quality health care in rural America — including $72 million in Nebraska.