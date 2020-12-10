New date, but the farm show will go on

NORFOLK — The 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 17-18, 2021, at the Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
The 45,000-square-foot facility is located near the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. The show is sponsored and presented by Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio of Norfolk.
The event traditionally takes place in mid-January, but due to the current directed health measures in place, the event is moving to the later date.
Show sponsors have been working closely with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Northeast Community College’s COVID-19 response team to ensure the event can safely take place.
“We’re confident that even under the current measures, the event would take place, but our hope is by waiting, conditions will improve,” said Jeffrey Steffen, WJAG station manager. “After consulting with everyone, we’re very excited to move forward.”
Steffen said there will be some changes for this year’s event. In lieu of educational seminars, to more effectively social distance, UNL Extension will hold chemigation and pesticide certification classes at the Lifelong Learning Center on Northeast’s main campus.
Morning and afternoon sessions will be held both days. Participants will be required to preregister on the extension’s website, and will be limited, so producers are encouraged to reach out early.
More than 135 vendors will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology.
Free demonstrations and door prizes will highlight the show.
WJAG sales manager Sally Lewis said many vendors are excited at the news the show would take place.
“It’s been a long year for many of them and they are really looking forward to getting in front of potential buyers again. There’s a lot to be said about looking folks in the eye and shaking their hand,” she said. “Many tell us they have formed lasting partnerships and friendships at our show.”
Concessions will be available both days hosted by Northeast Community College ag students, with the proceeds benefiting their programs at the school.
Shuttle service to and from the parking lot will be available. Admission to the show is free.