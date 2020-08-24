North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 17 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district. 

There are 13 cases that are due to direct exposures with positive cases: one in Antelope, one in Cherry, one in Holt, eight in Knox, one in Pierce, and one in Rock counties. All close contacts with direct exposures have been identified and asked to quarantine.

Four additional cases are due to community spread, one in Antelope, two in Holt and one in Knox counties. Community spread is present in several counties in the district, and as a district, residents should assume it is present in our communities.

“Please wear a mask in public when social distancing is difficult and practice good handwashing and social distancing,” said Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator.

As of Monday at 3 p.m., North Central has reported 194 Total Cases (TC), 100 Recoveries (R), and four Deaths (D). By county, it is as follows:

Antelope: TC: 25, R: 18, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 5; Brown: TC: 5, R: 0, Cherry: TC: 12, R: 5, D:1, Holt: TC: 19, R: 14; Keya Paha: TC: 0, Knox: TC: 59, R: 37, Pierce: TC: 57, R: 18, D:2, Rock: TC: 7, R: 3.

