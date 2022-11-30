The Saunders County public defender has been appointed as a county court judge representing the Sixth Judicial District, which consists of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties.
Thomas Klein, 55, of Wahoo has served as the county’s public defender since January 1999. Additionally, he has served as village attorney for Morse Bluff since 1993. Klein also has worked as managing partner at Haessler, Sullivan, Klein LTD since 1999 after having worked his way up from associate attorney in 1993.
As managing partner, Klein has practiced law in numerous counties in east central Nebraska, both in county court and in district court. Klein has practiced in a broad range of areas in criminal law, including felonies, misdemeanors, and appeals.
Several times, Klein’s cases have gone before the Nebraska Supreme Court and the Nebraska Court of Appeals.
Klein holds a bachelor of science in political science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a juris doctor from Creighton University Law School. He is a member of the Saunders County Bar Association, the Nebraska State Bar Association (having served as an elected member of the House of Delegates from 2004 to 2011) and the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney’s Association.
Klein fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Kenneth J. Vampola.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Fremont.