Several area traditions are planning to return this year with financial support from the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
The bureau’s advisory committee met Tuesday to hear five grant requests from area events: a cornhole tournament and cook-off hosted by Concrete Cares of Nebraska, the Great American Comedy Festival, ForkFest, Northeast Nebraska High School Rodeo and Christian Cross Festival. All five events were awarded different amounts of grant funding.
The Great American Comedy Festival was awarded $5,000. Representatives from the festival said in their proposal the event remains a popular weekend event that draws in visitors from across the region.
Concrete Cares of Nebraska was awarded $1,500 for an inaugural cornhole tournament at Divots DeVent Center on March 27-28.
Cornhole is one of several names for the game where teams of players score points by tossing bean bags into the hole of slanted platform several feet away. There will be tournaments for teams of two, solo participants and for youths. There also will be a mac and cheese cook-off and other games available.
Concrete Cares of Nebraska is a nonprofit that helps cancer patients in Nebraska financially.
The Christian Cross Festival was awarded $4,000, although the organizers asked for $5,000. The festival had been awarded $4,000 last year.
Organizer Brett Simonsen said the festival is looking to bounce back after being cut short by weather last year, the first time that had ever happened in the festival’s history.
ForkFest, an annual summer event put on by the Norfolk Arts Center featuring live music and food trucks, was awarded $500. But the board did offer more funds, $1,500, if the event chooses to move from Friday to Saturday.
Board members said in a discussion that the event might be better attended on a Saturday, as it may conflict with visitors’ work schedules and high school football games the same night.
The Northeast Nebraska High School Rodeo was awarded $500, although the organizers asked for $5,000. Last year the event had asked for $1,000.
In other business, the board also was updated by visitors bureau director Traci Jeffrey on the 2020 sculpture walk.
The next round of sculptures have been selected and will make their debut in April.
Meanwhile, the bureau is seeking buyers of the sculptures still on display.
“These artists talk amongst themselves and we want them to say to each other that we will support them,” Jeffrey said.
Some of the money for each sculpture sold also will be reused by the sculpture walk committee to help continue the event in future years.
More information about purchasing or donating funds for purchasing the sculptures can be found online at visitnorfolkne.com/sculpture.