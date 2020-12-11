Readers of the Daily News’ Commentary page may have noticed a few new, yet familiar faces.
Over the past week, the Daily News has added three dynamic voices — Ben Shapiro, Michelle Malkin and Jackie Gingrich Cushman — to appeal to readers both young and old.
All three boast impressive credentials.
— Ben Shapiro: At age 17, Shapiro became the youngest nationally syndicated columnist in the United States. Now 36, he has written several national best-sellers, including “Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America's Youth.” Shapiro also has appeared on hundreds of television and radio shows around the nation.
— Michelle Malkin: A conservative blogger, syndicated columnist, author and Fox News Channel contributor, Malkin started her journalism career at the Los Angeles Daily News in 1992 and moved to the Seattle Times in 1996. Her newspaper column has been syndicated nationally since 1999. On Fox News, she has appeared frequently on "The Sean Hannity Show," "Fox & Friends" and other programs.
— Jackie Gingrich Cushman: Known for her ability to synthesize major news events and ordinary life happenings, Cushman — whose father is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — connects with her readers’ hearts and minds with fresh ideas, a friendly style and quick wit. Like Shapiro and Malkin, she also is a familiar face on national television and radio shows.
Adding these three columnists comes on the heels of adding Doyle McManus from the left and moderate Joe Guzzardi, offering their perspectives on world happenings.
— Doyle McManus: He is a Washington columnist for the Los Angeles Times and director of the journalism program at Georgetown University. He has been a foreign correspondent in the Middle East, a White House correspondent and a presidential campaign reporter, and he was the newspaper’s Washington bureau chief from 1996 to 2008.
— Joe Guzzardi: He writes for the Washington, D.C.-based Progressives for Immigration Reform. A newspaper columnist for 30 years, Guzzardi regularly writes about immigration and related social issues.
As the crucial fourth pillar of democracy, the media — including the Daily News — must keep promoting dialogue and not foster division. And that’s the aim of the Daily News’ Commentary page.
No matter your views, the hope is that these new columnists — along with the Daily News' editorials and readers' letters to the editor — will add more voices to the mix.
The goal is to address issues, as opposed to attacking people — issues based on facts and not sound bites.
But this offers only a starting point, with the hope that readers will be spurred to think deeper on issues and consider various viewpoints.
That leads to healthy dialogue, civil debate and thoughtful discussion — hallmarks to promoting and preserving democracy.