The Norfolk Rescue Mission is charting new territory.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the organization will open its doors to members of the public who are interested in diving deeper into theology as it begins offering the Rescue Bible Institute.
The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the rescue mission, said the hourly classes one night a week for 12 weeks will offer a more in-depth look at biblical studies than what an adult Sunday school class or small-group fellowships might provide.
“There’s value in small groups and value in Sunday school,” Perrigan said. “There’s also value in a formal Christian education — to study theology and church history and things of that nature.”
The idea to start the Rescue Bible Institute came after lengthy conversations between Perrigan and the Rev. Justin Fisher, director of men’s ministry at the mission, about the absence of Bible colleges in the area.
“We used to have the Nebraska Christian College. Omaha used to have Grace, but with both of those now gone, the area is really kind of thin,” Perrigan said. “We’re not proposing to be a Bible college by any means. That’s a big endeavor, but we wanted to start something.”
The opportunity to start the class rose as the mission wrapped up remodeling work on a portion of its brick building at 107 N. Ninth St.
Several years ago, Perrigan said, the brick building on the mission’s campus had housed the organization’s clothing room, the space where donated apparel and accessories are inventoried and displayed for guests or community members who are in need.
“Anyone staying at the mission can utilize the clothing room at any point. They just come and ask staff. We can get them down there to go shopping,” Perrigan said. “If someone from the community has needs, the only requirement is they come to a chapel service any night at 5:30 p.m. The pastor on duty signs the slip that they’ve attended. From that one slip, they can get help in the clothing room, with furniture, housewares and groceries.”
But a roofing construction mishap resulted in significant damage to the mission’s brick building when it flooded during a rainstorm. It forced the mission to relocate the clothing room into a much smaller space in another building on its campus, Perrigan said.
“It was supposed to be in this building for a year,” Perrigan said of a structure located just up the street. “But it probably stayed for five or seven.”
Recently, the mission was able to return the clothing room to its original spot, which meant the temporary space could be remade for a new purpose.
“I wanted to reclaim this space to turn it into a classroom,” Perrigan said.
Earlier this year, the mission kicked off an experimental version of the Rescue Bible Institute, inviting any interested staff and family members to the once-per-week classes. Perrigan said they expected to have four or five express interest; a total of 12 enrolled for the first semester.
“There was an attendance requirement. There were papers to be written, books to be read,” Perrigan said. “We wanted it to function as if it were a Bible college without any formal Bible college accreditation.”
Following the success of the experimental semester, Perrigan said, they decided to open the classes to members of the public who are interested in making a commitment to more in-depth biblical studies.
They plan to reach out to various pastors and Sunday school superintendents in the area to see if anyone in their churches might have interest in participating, Perrigan added.
The theology course will be based on “Biblical Doctrine,” a book by John MacArthur, and will focus on church history, beginning from year 500 and ending with the year 1500, Perrigan said.
Those attending will be required to purchase books and materials, and a small fee will be charged. Investment in the class, Perrigan said, will help ensure that only those who are serious about the course sign up.
Space is limited, but anyone who is interested in registering may call the mission and ask for a registration form. The class will run from Thursday, Sept. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 17.
“It’s really a different angle for rescue ministry because it’s not a ministry to the guests of the mission,” Perrigan said. “But we’re recognizing we’ve got space, we’ve got teachers, we’ve got materials and we’re offering some of this on the New Life Discipleship program to the men and women who are staying here, but why not offer some of the same types of classes to the community? You don’t have to be wrestling with drug addiction or just out of jail to take a theology class.”