During this week’s Norfolk City Council meeting, officials passed an ordinance authorizing changes to the city’s 2010 economic development plan, allowing the adoption of a workforce housing plan.
City economic development director Candice Alder said adopting a workforce housing plan for the community is considered critical.
“In 2016, the Nebraska legislature passed LB 1059, which allows for the adoption of workforce housing to be incorporated into the community’s economic development plan,” Alder told the council. “What we’ve put in front of you would allow for new eligible activities to be used for these funds.”
Under Nebraska’s LB 840, passed in 1991, incorporated cities are authorized to use tax dollars for authorized economic development activities. As of now, the city has $300,746 in LB 840 funds that can be used for economic development purposes.
Alder said these funds are needed for a critical workforce housing shortage identified in a 2021 study conducted by Lincoln-based community planning firm Hanna-Keelan.
“That housing study calls for 769 new housing units to be constructed here within the community by 2026,” Alder said.
The study further indicates that because of the current shortage of workforce housing in Norfolk, many employers are struggling to hire and retain employees.
Alder said Norfolk’s current unemployment rate is 2%, and that based on her research, there were as many as 1,873 available jobs posted in the 68701 ZIP code within the past month. Combined with this, Alder said her staff surveyed the 14 largest apartment complexes in the area and found that there were only 12 available housing units, which could qualify as workforce housing.
Under the new ordinance, a new workforce housing plan will be implemented that will utilize the available LB 840 funds as a grant match against state housing dollars to create a revolving loan fund from which developers can receive financial assistance for development projects. The program will be administered by NeighborWorks of Northeast Nebraska.
Alder said those funds would be loaned to developers for qualified workforce housing projects that would include new construction or rehabilitation of existing housing. Once those loans are repaid, the funds could be reloaned for new projects.
This change in the city’s economic development plan to allow for more workforce housing comes as the Nebraska Legislature considers LB 249, which would amend the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, expanding the state’s rural workforce housing funds to $20 million. Under LB 249, nonprofits and municipalities can request grant funds from the state to be used for workforce housing improvements in their communities.
City finance director Randy Gates said the LB 840 funds have not been allocated, although they need to be within this fiscal year to be used for workforce housing. The city’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
Gates said if these funds are not used, they will have to be allocated, by statute, toward a property tax reduction over the next 10 years.
Under the original LB 840, the city could allocate up to $400,000 per year in property taxes to municipal development projects over a 10-year period. LB 840 was voter approved and while the majority of those funds have been used for various development projects in the city, the remaining LB 840 funds must be utilized or credited back to taxpayers.
“This is an opportunity for that $300,000 to be used, but then used again, and again, and again in the community,” said councilman Shane Clausen speaking in support of the ordinance.
The ordinance received unanimous approval.