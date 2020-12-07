Two new Norfolk City Council members were sworn in, along with several reelected officials, at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Kory Hildebrand and Frank Arens replace longtime councilmen Dick Pfeil and Jim Lange, respectively.
Hildebrand said he wants to help improve Norfolk for the next generation during his time on the council.
“This is a very strong council that’s been proactive about things like housing, infrastructure and recreation,” he said in a previous Daily News article. “I want to do my part in making this city better for my kids and the next generation.”
Arens said the city’s growth is one of his main concerns.
"We have to grow Norfolk and get people to come here and stay here,” he said in a previous Daily News article.
Arens beat Carl Weiland to represent Ward 2 on the council while Hildebrand defeated Juan Sandoval in Ward 1.
JOINING Hildebrand and Arens to take their oaths of office were newly reelected Mayor Josh Moenning and council members Thad Murren and Gary L. Jackson.
Madison County Court Judge Ross Stoffer performed the ceremony. He thanked the officials for taking the time and responsibility to serve the community and asked them to consider their oath.
“As I’m giving this oath to you, listen to the words. You will find that nowhere in the oath is there anything about swearing allegiance to any particular person, nor to any political party,” Stoffer said. “That is something that I think really makes our government work so well. We are a government of law, not a government of parties or particular individuals.”
Once the new council was sworn in and seated, councilors elected a new president.
Rob Merrill was nominated and elected after a unanimous vote. There were no other nominations.
MOENNING THANKED both Pfeil and Lange for their service before the new and newly reelected officials were sworn in.
“It’s been a please serving with you, Dick,” Moenning said to Pfeil, who has served on the council since 2012. “We thank you very much for your service. You’ve served well, and we’ll miss you.”
Of Lange, Moenning said, “Jim was the dean of the city council, a well-earned title. Jim dedicated decades, literally decades, of service to the city both on the planning commission and the city council.”
Lange started on the planning commission in 1990 and joined the city council in 2000, Moenning said.
“He was the voice of reason and balance. Personally, we didn’t always agree on everything,” Moenning said, “But given hindsight and perspective, I can see now that the times that we differed, he was often more right than I was.”
Moenning presented Pfeil a plaque to commemorate his service. Lange was not present at the meeting to receive his.