HUMPHREY — It’ll soon begin to look a lot like Christmas on Pine Street in Lindsay.
The first Christmas on Pine is the brainchild of Ashley Klassen, owner of Ashley Preister Designs in Lindsay. It is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m.
The idea is to bring the community downtown for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration.
“My whole idea (or) thought process behind the event was to promote our local businesses and give people the opportunity to see our businesses who wouldn’t normally stop in,” Klassen said.
“Since I purchased the Pruess Electric building in the winter of 2019 and renovated in 2020, I have not had an official open house due to COVID, so I thought this would be the perfect event to finally open the building to the public for all to see. I do get an occasional person or group to stop in every now and then to see what we all have done, but I also get a lot of ‘I would love to stop in and see some time.’ ”
Klassen said she also thought she wanted to make it fun and something for everyone in town. All businesses have been invited to participate
Events will include face painting, a cocoa and hot chocolate bar, ornament decorating, a fire pit and roasting marshmallows.
There will be photo opportunities around a decorated red truck along with Christmas carolers to create the holiday spirit. Santa will be in town as well.