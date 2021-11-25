HUMPHREY — It’ll soon begin to look a lot like Christmas on Pine Street in Lindsay.

The first Christmas on Pine is the brainchild of Ashley Klassen, owner of Ashley Preister Designs in Lindsay. It is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The idea is to bring the community downtown for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration.

“My whole idea (or) thought process behind the event was to promote our local businesses and give people the opportunity to see our businesses who wouldn’t normally stop in,” Klassen said.

“Since I purchased the Pruess Electric building in the winter of 2019 and renovated in 2020, I have not had an official open house due to COVID, so I thought this would be the perfect event to finally open the building to the public for all to see. I do get an occasional person or group to stop in every now and then to see what we all have done, but I also get a lot of ‘I would love to stop in and see some time.’ ”

Klassen said she also thought she wanted to make it fun and something for everyone in town. All businesses have been invited to participate

Events will include face painting, a cocoa and hot chocolate bar, ornament decorating, a fire pit and roasting marshmallows.

There will be photo opportunities around a decorated red truck along with Christmas carolers to create the holiday spirit. Santa will be in town as well.

Tags

In other news

Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

Crop report for week ending Nov. 21

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter…

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.