Julie Robinson is the new chairperson of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors. She began serving her term at Thursday’s meeting of the board in Norfolk. Robinson, the District V member, succeeds Steve Anderson of Concord, a District III representative. District V covers a portion of Madison County, primarily in the Norfolk area.
Robinson, who has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is active in community engagement and special projects at Norfolk Iron & Metal. She operates a backpack program in the Norfolk Public School District that assists in feeding elementary school students over the weekend throughout the school year. She and her husband, Arnie, have three young daughters, Maggie, Gracie and Haddie.
Elected to other officer positions for 2022 were members Jeff Scherer of Beemer, vice chairperson, and Donovan Ellis of Pierce, a District I representative, as secretary. Additionally, Anderson and District II’s Nicole Sedlacek, of O’Neill, were selected as representatives to the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA) Board.
Diane Reikofski was reappointed recording secretary, and Scott Gray, vice president of administrative services at Northeast, was reappointed as board treasurer.