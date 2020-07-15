O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Pierce County.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said through case investigation, it has been determined that the case contracted the illness through community spread, which has been present in Pierce County. The case is currently in isolation. All close contacts will be contacted and asked to quarantine.
As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., North Central has 68 Total Cases (TC), 47 Recoveries (R) and one Death (D). Total cases by county are:
Antelope: TC: 16 R: 8, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1; Holt: TC: 5 R: 3; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 28 R: 25; Pierce: TC: 13 R: 7; Rock: TC: 2, R: 2.