Norfolk’s newest car wash will open this week.
Tommy’s Express, located at 1025 S. 13th St., in Norfolk, will launch operations on Thursday, July 28, and will offer free car washes from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
The opening is the result of a goal two Norfolk men set more than four years ago when they purchased territory in Nebraska for the Tommy’s Express franchise.
“Matt and I bought the territory back in 2018 — back when they first started franchising. Nobody (here) knew what Tommy’s was,” said Ben Conover, a financial adviser who joined forces with fellow Norfolk businessman Matt Preister. “We got a lot of the Nebraska territories then.”
There are multiple locations of Tommy’s Express in Nebraska. Conover and Preister opened one in Grand Island in June 2021 and one in Columbus in February 2022.
“They’re a big hit in Columbus and Grand Island. People love them,” Preister said.
The business offers single-pay washes but also operates on a membership basis. Membership holders can wash their vehicle at any one of the nearly 500 Tommy’s Express locations nationwide.
Customers who purchase a membership to Tommy’s Express will download an app and enter their license plate number.
“Everything is on an app,” Conover said. “You download an app. Your license plate is in the app.”
Cars are then sent through a 130-foot-long tunnel on a belt system, where it is washed by soft, clean brushes. The wash can accommodate dualies, as well as vehicles up to 84 inches tall, Preister said. Mat washers and 17 vacuum stations are also available to customers who are interested in a clean interior to match the clean exterior.
“There’s an easy transition into the building,” Preister said, adding that the architecture and transparent ceiling are designed to make customers feel comfortable.
The building — which recycles about 80% of its water — also is designed to give vehicles an effective wash in an efficient manner. Conover said the wash can handle more than 200 cars per hour.
“The record on a daily basis for one of these is 3,300 cars in one day,” Conover said, referring to Tommy’s Express Car Wash businesses in other locations. “It’s high volume.”
The concrete around the facility is heated to the street, as well, to help prevent icing from residual water in the winter.
“We are open 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., no matter what the temperature,” Preister said. “We have heated lanes, a heated blower room, blowers with two jet engine heaters to get your car dry. No matter what the temperature or weather, we will be open. We only close for Christmas and Thanksgiving.”
Conover said he and Preister are especially excited about the opening of the Tommy’s Express Norfolk location and can’t wait to invite residents of the community to check it out.
“Matt and I both live in Norfolk. We have our families in Norfolk. It’s special because it’s in our community. We know everybody, and everybody we know is really excited,” he said.
Ryan Essenburg, president of Tommy’s Express, said the brand represents the best wash in the industry — from customer experience to the equipment used.
“We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Nebraska and look forward to serving the community of Norfolk,” he said.