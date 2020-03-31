New captain named for State Patrol Troop B

Lieutenant Dain Hicks of the Nebraska State Patrol has been promoted to captain of Troop B, based in Norfolk. Hicks will be in charge of patrol operations in Northeast Nebraska.
“Captain Hicks has been a leader in numerous ways during his career,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, in a press release. “His experience in several different areas of NSP will serve him well in this new role, and provide a wealth of knowledge to the troopers and investigators who serve Northeast Nebraska.”
Hicks, 48, is a 22-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol, serving in Carrier Inforcement, Patrol Division, Police Service Dog Division and most recently he was stationed in Grand Island at the NSP Training Academy, while also serving as the commander for the Hazardous Device Technicians unit. Hicks has also served as a member of SWAT, hazardous device technician, accident reconstructionist and range instructor.
“The Nebraska State Patrol is filled with dedicated public servants,” said Hicks. “I’ve been privileged to work in many different disciplines as part of this agency and look forward to continuing that service alongside the talented men and women of Troop B.”
Hicks is replacing Paul Hattan, who retired earlier in March after 31 years at the patrol.
Hicks joined the patrol in 1998. He served in the Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995. Hicks has served in Troop B, which covers 20 counties, in the past.