New Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education members Cindy Booth, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Teri Bauer were sworn in at Monday night’s board meeting.
Booth, Rohleder-Dixon and Bauer were elected as of last November, joining November appointee Beth Shashikant and returning members Sandy Wolfe and Brenda Carhart on the all-female board.
The board also appointed the officers for 2023, with Wolfe returning as president; Carhart, vice president; Jami Jo Thompson, secretary; and Bill Robinson, treasurer.
In a summary of the board’s code of ethics for the new board members, Wolfe stated that “our community expects the first and greatest concern of a school board member to be the best interest of each and every one of the young people enrolled in a district school. The future welfare of this community, of this state and of our nation depends in the largest measure upon the quality of education, and we will provide that at Norfolk Public Schools.”
“Each school board member has a moral and civic obligation to our country, which can remain strong and free only as long as public schools in the United States are strong and free,” Wolfe added. “We don’t base decisions on the personal, but rather on the facts of every situation, and we vote with honest conviction, unswayed by partisan bias, and uphold the majority decision of the board of education.”
She concluded by saying, “We are going to strive step by step together to achieve the ideal conditions for the most effective service by a board of education in a spirit of teamwork and unwavering commitment to the American system of public education.”
The next meeting of the board will be Monday, Feb. 13. A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the regular meeting will begin at 6:30.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The regular meeting lasted one hour and 40 minutes.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Brenda Carhart, Beth Shashikant, Cindy Booth, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Teri Bauer. Others in attendance: District administrators, several members from the public and three from the media.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board approved the president (Sandy Wolfe), vice president (Brenda Carhart), secretary (Jami Jo Thompson), treasurer (Bill Robinson) and legal counsel (Perry Law Firm).
— The board approved its depository banks, newspaper of record (Norfolk Daily News) and credit card and fleet card designations.
—The board approved committee assignments.
— The board approved contracts and resignations.
—Special education teacher Michelle Munderloh received an award for excellence.
ACTION ITEMS
— Reaffirmed the current COVID-19 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan.
— Hired one additional grade 3/4 teacher for Lincoln Montessori.
— Approved the hiring of three additional special education teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
— Approved the hiring of one full-time and one half-time English Language Learner teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
FUTURE MEETINGS: There will not be a second meeting in January. The next meeting of the board of education will be Monday, Feb. 13. A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the regular business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.