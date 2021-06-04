The Downtown Norfolk Association has installed a new board of directors.
Lacey Porn, acting president, opened the meeting with 22 Downtown business representatives in attendance. The new officers installed include Vickie Hrabanek of the Daily News as secretary, Jordan Zautke of First Nebraska Bank as treasurer, Scott Adams of Ravenwood as vice president and Amy Renter of Magnolias as president.
The current board, along with many downtown volunteers, will begin hosting a full summer of events. These events for June and July are promoted under the umbrella title of "Summer Dayz," which will kick off with Mimosa Fest sponsored by the District Table & Tap between Third Street and Fourth street on Norfolk Avenue on Saturday, June 12. Look for more information on “Summer Dayz” in next week’s paper.
All downtown business owners or staff members are encouraged to attend monthly meetings at Home Instead, 211 W. Norfolk Ave. The next scheduled meeting is at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. To attend a marketing committee meeting to learn more about events being planned and join other businesses in sharing ideas, attend Friday, June 9, at the Loft, 311 W. Norfolk Ave. at 8:30 am.