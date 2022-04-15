Anna Allen
Courtesy photo

Anna Allen recently began serving as the assistant engineer for the City of Norfolk. Allen began the role on March 7, replacing John Cahill who moved to Missouri last June.

Allen has 13 years of experience in the civil engineering field. She has professional expertise in civil engineering, telecommunications and civil construction.

A native of Valparaiso, Allen graduated from Wahoo High School. She received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a minor in mathematics.

Mayor Josh Moenning said the city is excited to have someone with Allen’s background and expertise on the engineering team.

“Her experience in traffic and transportation infrastructure as well as materials will help us continue to improve systems and infrastructure throughout the community,” Moenning said.

Allen is handling the day-to-day activities of the engineering division and is currently the project oversight for Benjamin Avenue.

“I am excited to join a great team of people and be an integral part of Norfolk’s future development,” Allen said. “I look forward to working on all of the exciting projects planned throughout the city.”

Tags

In other news

Plains Writers Series planned for April 14

Plains Writers Series planned for April 14

WAYNE — Wayne State College’s Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the WSC Press will host this spring’s Plains Writers Series on Thursday, April 14. The Plains Writers Series is hosted several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Gr…

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank James posted dozens of videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness. One stands out for its relative calm: A silent shot of a packed New York City subway car in which he raises his finger to point out passengers, one by one.

Little Red Hen Theatre presents Elvis tribute

Little Red Hen Theatre presents Elvis tribute

WAKEFIELD — Unforgettable hits such as “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “All Shook Up” and other classics will have audiences dancing in the aisle during the Little Red Hen Theatre’s presentation of “Joseph Hall: Rock N Roll Remember” — a salute to the king of rock 'n' roll led by one of the n…