Anna Allen recently began serving as the assistant engineer for the City of Norfolk. Allen began the role on March 7, replacing John Cahill who moved to Missouri last June.
Allen has 13 years of experience in the civil engineering field. She has professional expertise in civil engineering, telecommunications and civil construction.
A native of Valparaiso, Allen graduated from Wahoo High School. She received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a minor in mathematics.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the city is excited to have someone with Allen’s background and expertise on the engineering team.
“Her experience in traffic and transportation infrastructure as well as materials will help us continue to improve systems and infrastructure throughout the community,” Moenning said.
Allen is handling the day-to-day activities of the engineering division and is currently the project oversight for Benjamin Avenue.
“I am excited to join a great team of people and be an integral part of Norfolk’s future development,” Allen said. “I look forward to working on all of the exciting projects planned throughout the city.”