New artwork at library to be dedicated

The Norfolk Public Library Foundation is ready to debut its newest piece of original artwork. The commissioned work by local artist Lonn Atwood will be dedicated during a special presentation on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m., in the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave.

The commissioning is part of the foundation’s effort to permanently beautify space in the library and support local artists. Last year, an original painting by Northeast Community College art instructor Michael Lynch was the first commissioned piece of the foundation’s beautification efforts.

Thursday’s dedication of Atwood’s work is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

