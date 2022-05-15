Sixteen new sculptures are now adorning the streets of downtown Norfolk.
According to Traci Jeffrey, the director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, the sculptures are part of the annual sculpture walk.
“This is another great way for people to enjoy our downtown,” Jeffrey said.
Individuals may use the Otocast app on their phones to find the sculptures. Through the app, participants also may listen to the artists describe their sculpture, and they also may vote on their favorite for the Midtown people’s choice award.
Angie Stenger, the executive director of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative, said people also may book group tours through the visitor's bureau for the sculpture walk.
At least eight people are needed for the tour, which lasts for three hours. The group also tours restaurants to get a taste of the downtown Norfolk area, Stenger said.
“That's how you get some history of the community, see all the pieces, have some food and drinks and have a good time,” Stenger said.
Proceeds from the group tour go back into the sculpture walk, Stenger said.
“This is all basically a self-funded model that the artists pay to enter,” Stenger said. “And we pay them to bring their pieces. And so through sponsorships, and selling (the pieces), part of that money stays here to help pay down the road, to keep going.”
According to Stenger, the sculpture walk is also part of the Growing Together Initiative’s goal to make the downtown area a “creative district.”
The mission of the creative district is to create more density downtown by attracting a younger population, Stenger said.
“We hope that when visitors come to visit, that they see our downtown in hopes that we potentially could get them to move here,” Jeffrey said.
Jeffrey said they plan to add two more sculptures to the rotating art display every year.
The sculptures are available to buy, except for the two permanent ones in front of Ravenwood Art Gallery and Riverpoint Square.
“Art brings vitality, it makes people realize that their community is alive, is doing things (and) is just part of the creativity,” Stenger said.