A new apartment building in southeast Norfolk was ceremonially opened for business Wednesday morning.
The first units of the NuVue Apartments are now ready and will be leased soon. The complex is a part of the Nor-Park development, which is led by NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, Progressive Builders and Mesner Development Co.
Also helping the development were seven area banks: BankFirst, Elkhorn Valley Bank, First Nebraska Bank, First National Bank, Frontier Bank, Madison County Bank and Midwest Bank.
The two buildings have 28 units ranging from a 570-square-foot studio to one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Rents will range from $760 to $1,250 per month.
A second phase with 56 more units and a clubhouse is still under construction.
The Nor-Park development broke ground in April 2019 and now, in addition to the 56 apartments, already features triplexes, duplexes and single-family houses. More than a dozen single-family homes are still under construction in addition to apartments.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the new neighborhood helped kick off a wave of construction that will bring a large benefit to the community.
“This kind of construction activity not only helps meet our housing needs,” Moenning said, “but in a year like this has really cushioned our local economy. We’re looking like at the end of this year, we’ll be up in sales tax receipts, which is a big deal for revenues for city services.”
Moenning said the complex also helps meet a growing demand for higher quality of life.
“This is a great location, right off the river,” he said. “There is a special emphasis on aesthetics, the look and feel and landscaping creating an environment with the amenities people want in housing today.”
Brian Christensen, chairman of the board of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, said the project was an impressive collaborative effort.
“You have city government, businesses, nonprofits, banking; you’ve got all these partners coming together, and for all these things to come together, that’s not a lucky thing,” he said. “That’s a commitment to the community, that’s a vision, that’s innovation and a love for the community. And that’s what this is all about.”
The building has begun to accept its first applicants and is expected to be at full occupancy by February. The complex will be managed by Perry Reid Properties.