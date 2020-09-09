The Norfolk Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to a new ambulance facility and new building codes Tuesday morning.
Representatives from Norfolk Ambulance Service came to the commission Tuesday to seek a conditional-use permit for an expanded facility on Andrews Drive near Benjamin Avenue, and some nearby neighbors expressed concerns about having emergency vehicles on their street.
John Fox, who lives near the proposed facility, said neighbors are concerned about ambulances turning on lights and sirens, potentially in the middle of the night.
“We live less than a block away,” Fox said. “We’re wanting some clarifications that could help us sleep better at night.”
Representatives from the ambulance service said their current location is also near residences and they try to keep the noise to a minimum, but there is no way to anticipate when or how often they will be going on calls.
Dan Spray, chairman of the commission, said it would be unrealistic and could affect public safety if any restrictions were placed on how and when they were able to use their ambulances.
Fox said he was satisfied with some of the answers the applicants gave but also asked the commission to consider a different location.
But several commission members said they thought the noise concerns were properly addressed and that the new location was a better choice than the current location at 102 E. Wilson Ave., near the intersection of First Street and Benjamin Avenue.
The commission made a motion to draft the conditional-use permit, which will be read and voted on at the next planning commission meeting.
The planning commission also approved updated building codes. Many of the changes are minimal, although there were two areas where more impactful changes were addressed.
First, city building and fire officials said updated guidelines would be implemented that allow for more advanced smoke detectors in buildings. Smoke detectors in a building are required to be interconnected with each other, but new technology allows them to connect wirelessly, saving some time and money for those looking to upgrade.
The city is also completely rehauling its energy conservation code, trimming it down to just one page. One major change, building officials said, will remove the need to have insulation in basements, a cost-saving measure that would help builders and lower-income homeowners.