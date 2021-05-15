NET updates brand to Nebraska Public Media

LINCOLN — To better reflect its mission to serve viewers and listeners across the network’s multiple media platforms, NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, is changing its name to Nebraska Public Media and updating its website and mobile app.
The new name and logo for the network are part of a rebranding campaign created in partnership with Swanson Russell, a marketing communications agency in Lincoln.
“You’ll see our new name on television, hear it on the radio and find it when you click on our content. Things may look a little different as we bring our brand into the digital age, but you can be confident that our commitment to bring you trusted news, safe programs for your children and exciting sports remains the same,” said Mark Leonard, general manager for Nebraska Public Media.
Through its nearly 70 years of history, the network added radio, a website, three additional television channels, on-demand programming and apps, podcasts, digital content and social media accounts to reach audiences no matter where or how they interact with public media.
Nebraska Public Media has unified its platforms with a new design treatment highlighting the network’s local, PBS and NPR news, educational children’s series, documentaries, entertainment programs, and high school and collegiate sports. The new logo, which resembles two speech bubbles, exemplifies conversations on Nebraska Public Media that connect and empower Nebraskans.
Working to tell stories from every part of Nebraska and the region, the network joined four other Midwest public media stations in 2020 and helps lead a new NPR regional news hub committed to increasing local, in-depth reporting that will benefit citizens in Nebraska and surrounding communities.
Nebraska Public Media will introduce its new brand with a multi-faceted outreach initiative that includes on-air, print, digital, social media and outdoor advertising.