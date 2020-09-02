NET to produce live broadcast of U.S. Senate debate

Vote 2020 NDN

LINCOLN — NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, will host a live, hourlong debate between Nebraska U.S. Senate candidates Ben Sasse, the Republican incumbent, and Chris Janicek, the Democratic challenger, on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.

The debate will originate from the Ron Hull Studio at NET in Lincoln and will be broadcast on NET’s television and radio channels, as well as live-streamed at netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska App.

Dennis Kellogg, NET’s news director, will moderate the debate while a panel of journalists asks questions of the candidates.

The debate is part of NET’s “Campaign Connection 2020” coverage, a multiplatform effort that focuses on Nebraska contests and issues, as well as the race for the White House.

The “Campaign Connection 2020” webpage is home to election-related “Signature Stories,” as well as links to national media coverage, podcasts and political party blogs, all designed to help Nebraskans make informed decisions.

