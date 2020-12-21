NEST Direct College Savings Plan sees boosted benefits

As part of the Meadowlark Program that takes effect in 2021, every baby born on or after Jan. 1, 2020, who is a resident of Nebraska at the time of birth, is automatically enrolled in a Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST 529) Direct College Savings account.
“Next year will be the first funding year under the new program,” said John Murante, state treasurer. “I’m proud that lawmakers passed this program. It’s another proof point that we are committed to helping families set their children up to soar toward their dreams and future.”
The Nebraska State Treasurer's Office continues to encourage NEST 529 accounts as part of relaunching NEST 529 to position it as one of the nation's most attractive 529 programs.
“Now is the best time to set the youth of Nebraska up to soar by investing in a 529 plan,” Murante said. “The transition to a new program manager empowered us to negotiate lower program fees while adding more investment options — all while achieving attractive tax benefits. In other words, when you invest in a NEST 529 account, Nebraska account owners can receive a state income tax deduction for the year, and that money will go to work for your child’s future educational goals. It’s a win-win.”
NEST is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan designed to make saving for college simple and affordable. As state treasurer, Murante serves as the program trustee. All investments, including the portfolio structure offered through the NEST 529 program, are vetted and approved by the Nebraska Investment Council.
The transition to the new program manager gives account holders these added benefits through family-owned and focused Union Bank & Trust:
— Lower fees: The NEST Direct Plan has no annual account fees or set-up fees, and program management fees are being reduced by 68 percent. This retains more investment dollars that may be applied toward future education.
— Investment improvements: Additional age-based investment options will be added to the NEST Direct Plan, along with modified and updated asset allocations of the existing age-based and static investment options.
— Valuable tax benefits: The newly enhanced NEST Direct Plan will continue to provide exceptional tax perks, including a Nebraska state tax deduction for contributions (up to $10,000 for contributions by account owners and $5,000 if married, filing separately.)
These new improvements and the program manager transition garnered the NEST 529 Direct Plan a 2020 Bronze Morningstar rating. Morningstar, a Chicago-based investment research firm specializing in analyzing fund, stock and general market data, evaluates 529 college savings plans and assigns qualitative analysts’ ratings based on their assessment of the plan’s investment merits. This Bronze rating shows that Morningstar has identified Nebraska’s NEST 529 Direct Plan as a best-in-class offering.
“Our highly qualified team is ready to work with Treasurer Murante and his team to set families up to soar toward their educational goals,” said Jason Muhleisen, vice president of Union Bank & Trust.
Families’ NEST accounts and investments have been transferred to Union Bank & Trust, with no action required on their part. Account holders will receive an updated program disclosure statement dated Dec. 4, 2020, for their review and records.
Want to learn more?
For additional information regarding the changes, contact your financial adviser or visit the plan’s website. Visit NEST529.com to learn more about the benefits of a NEST 529 college savings plan.