Dave Nelson will be the new dean of students at Norfolk Senior High School for the 2020-2021 school year.
He will be replacing Tracy Lichty, the current dean of students, who was recently promoted to the principal of Westside Elementary School for the next school year, according to a media release.
Nelson has been a member of NPS for 18 years and currently teaches at Norfolk High School in the social studies department. He is also the head coach of the Norfolk High swim team. Nelson will continue to coach swimming for 2020-2021.
“Mr. Nelson has great rapport with the high school students and staff and I believe he will be a great dean of students,” Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said. “His leadership style will be a great addition to the team and we are excited to have him in this new role at NHS.”
Nelson will start his new position on July 1 pending Board of Education approval at its March 26 meeting.