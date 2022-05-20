OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Thursday that the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed indictments charging 19 defendants.
Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Among the indictments, Danelle Charf, 47, Neligh, is charged with five counts. The five counts charge Charf with healthcare fraud beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020, and continuing through Jan. 11, 2021.
The penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment for each charge.