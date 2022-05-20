OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Thursday that the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed indictments charging 19 defendants.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Among the indictments, Danelle Charf, 47, Neligh, is charged with five counts. The five counts charge Charf with healthcare fraud beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020, and continuing through Jan. 11, 2021.

The penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment for each charge.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Community College to hold Disability Services Night

Northeast Community College to hold Disability Services Night

Northeast Community College will host an informational meeting for those interested in disability services Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., in the College Welcome Center, Room 1108, on the Norfolk campus. In addition, two virtual options are planned for later this summer for those unable to att…

Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden opened a trip to Asia on Friday by touring a South Korean computer chip factory that will be the model for another plant in Texas, offering it as a way to deepen ties with the Indo Pacific and fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant…