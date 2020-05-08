Neligh, Valentine to conduct testing

The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) will be hosting two additional mass testing events in partnership with the Nebraska National Guard.
The testing events will take place Tuesday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Neligh at the Antelope County Fairgrounds and Wednesday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Valentine at the Valentine Elementary School parking lot.
These events are an effort by the NCDHD to offer greater testing capacity to the communities in the nine counties that it serves.
Testing priorities will be given to anyone who falls in these categories:
— Having symptoms of COVID-19: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste or of smell, diarrhea, fatigue, congestion or other symptoms
— Health care worker
— Public safety/first responder (EMS, law enforcement, firefighter)
— Resident at a group home (nursing home, homeless shelter, daycare)
— Had direct or close contact to a patient with COVID-19 in the past 14 days
— Traveled outside of Nebraska in the past 14 days
— Traveled inside Nebraska and surrounding states to places with outbreaks such as: Lexington, Grand Island, Norfolk, Dakota County, Sioux City, Iowa, and Yankton, South Dakota
— 65 years or older or have serious underlying conditions.
— Work in retail, hospitality, or food service such as: grocery store, convenience store, restaurant or hotel
— Work in other high-risk exposure settings: meat processing plant, large manufacturer or over-the-road trucking
The testing opportunity will be open to the public to sign up with 150 tests scheduled to be collected at the event in Neligh and 125 tests in Valentine.
Walk-ups to the testing sites will not be accepted. If anyone in the district is interested in participating in either of the events, district residents are asked to please sign up using the following links specific to the event they will be able to attend:
Neligh sign-up: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BDRTLW8
May 12: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Antelope County Fairgrounds 709 E. Highway 275, Neligh. Use the fairgrounds entrance.
Valentine sign-up: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PMBG2FW
May 13: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Valentine Elementary School parking lot, 615 E. Fifth St., Valentine. Enter on the north side.
Time slots for testing are in 30-minute increments, and those being tested are expected to arrive at the beginning of the half-hour time slot that they signed up for and wait for their turn. This is not an appointment. It is on a first-come, first-served basis for the appointed half-hour. Anticipate some wait time.
You will remain in your vehicle. There is no cost for the test. You will not be required to self-quarantine or isolate until results come in unless you have symptoms.
If you are unsure that you will be able to make the appointed time, do not sign up. If you sign up, it is expected you will arrive to get tested.
If for some reason you are not able to make it at your assigned time, call 402-336-2406 as soon as possible
The NCDHD will follow up with individuals who participated in the testing with results and address those with any potential positive results on next steps. The NCDHD would like to note that these events are not part of the Test Nebraska initiative recently announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
If there are additional questions about the events, call the office Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 402-336-2406.