Neligh set to host second job, career fair

NELIGH — The City of Neligh Economic Development Office will host its second annual Antelope County Career & Job Fair on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh.
The first Antelope County Career & Job fair was held last March to showcase the career opportunities in the county. The event was moved to January to accommodate more student participation, with all five county schools planning to attend, as well as working with ag-related industry employment timeline needs.
The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Job fair hours will be 3-6 p.m. Multiple tours from local businesses will be available for students to visit.
The curriculum is under development with the committee working to ensure the needs of Antelope County students are met. Members of Northeast Community College and Northeast Nebraska Growing Together will present to the students as well as local business leaders.
There is no charge for Antelope County businesses to participate in the job fair.
To register, a business is asked to email the office at lauren@neligh.org or call 402-887-4447.