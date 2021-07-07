NELIGH — Neligh is one of six towns in Nebraska to receive a grant from History Nebraska, with Neligh’s share at $21,000.
The grant will be used for historic preservation projects in each of the recipient communities. Neligh plans to create a walking app of historic places in town.
Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, Neligh’s director of economic development, said the idea for the app has been in the works for a while, but the town hasn’t been able to figure out a way to fund it. With this grant from History Nebraska, the app can now be created, and it should be available for use by May 30, 2022.
Sheridan-Simonsen said the grants from History Nebraska are usually available only for cities with a Certified Local Government (CLG) in place, but due to COVID-19’s impact on so many things last year, History Nebraska opened up the eligibility requirements to include towns that are in the process of creating a CLG.
Neligh is in that process. In 2018, in conjunction with History Nebraska, the City of Neligh passed a resolution to protect the historical buildings in town. Sheridan-Simonsen said the entire downtown area is considered to be historic and was branded as The Old Mill District in 2016 as part of an effort to revitalize the city.
The downtown area was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, too.
Sheridan-Simonsen said she learned of Neligh’s eligibility to apply on April 5, and the deadline for the proposal was May 1, so she and Bri O’Brien, the assistant director, worked quickly to write their proposal.
“We were incredibly excited when we found out we received the grant,” she said.
The other communities receiving grant funds are Lincoln, North Platte, Auburn, Plattsmouth and Omaha. In total, the towns are receiving more than $136,000.
Kelli Bacon, the Certified Local Government coordinator with the State Historic Preservation Office at History Nebraska, said, “Neligh’s grant application was completed very well. It was well-written, concise, and the timeline and budget were reasonable. We have seen popular walking tours in other locations, and we hope Neligh’s proves to be just as successful. We also hope that this grant project enables Neligh to complete the process to become a CLG. Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen and the Neligh Economic Development Office have been great supporters of historic preservation, and we look forward to a continued relationship with them.”
Sheridan-Simonsen has sent proposals to app creators in Nebraska. The plan is to have 12 to 15 town destinations initially and then to add to that in future years.
Some of the planned stops are the Trail of Tears marker, the Old Mill, the Antelope County Museum, the New Moon Theater, White Buffalo Girl’s gravesite, the Pierson Museum, the one-room schoolhouse and the Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Sheridan-Simonsen said she hopes to eventually expand the app to a county-wide tour and to integrate cemeteries and genealogy searches.
Ron Westlake, curator of the Antelope County Museum, said he would like to see the app have links to historic photos of places in Neligh, so visitors could see how those places have changed. They also could see photos of places that no longer exist.
Currently, anyone may view the museum’s archive of photos by visiting the website of antelopecountymuseum.org and then looking at the historic archives under the Local History tab.