OMAHA — A Neligh woman has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment on charges of health care fraud.
Danelle Charf, 47, made her initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson last week in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Charf owns and operates CW Inc., doing business as Wanek Pharmacy and Tilden Pharmacy.
Authorities alleged, in a May 17 indictment, that beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020, and continuing through Jan. 11, 2021, “Charf would fill or cause to be filled at Wanek and Tilden pharmacies with the generic version of certain medications and then submit and cause to be submitted, claims to health care benefit programs, including Medicare and Nebraska Medicaid, seeking reimbursement for the more expensive brand-name version of the medications.”
If convicted, Charf faces potential penalties including 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for each charge.
Charf was accompanied by her attorney, Adam J. Sipple with Domina Law Group in Omaha.
According to federal court documents, the prosecutor, assistant U.S. Attorney Kelli Ceraolo, did not oppose Charf’s release “on conditions” but requested an additional condition.
After hearing arguments, the judge ruled the extra condition was not required and Charf was released.
A trial date will be set after expiration of the pretrial motion deadline, which is Monday, July 18.