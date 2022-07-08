OMAHA — A Neligh woman has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment on charges of health care fraud.

Danelle Charf, 47, made her initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson last week in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Charf owns and operates CW Inc., doing business as Wanek Pharmacy and Tilden Pharmacy.

Authorities alleged, in a May 17 indictment, that beginning on or about Oct. 7, 2020, and continuing through Jan. 11, 2021, “Charf would fill or cause to be filled at Wanek and Tilden pharmacies with the generic version of certain medications and then submit and cause to be submitted, claims to health care benefit programs, including Medicare and Nebraska Medicaid, seeking reimbursement for the more expensive brand-name version of the medications.”

If convicted, Charf faces potential penalties including 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for each charge.

Charf was accompanied by her attorney, Adam J. Sipple with Domina Law Group in Omaha.

According to federal court documents, the prosecutor, assistant U.S. Attorney Kelli Ceraolo, did not oppose Charf’s release “on conditions” but requested an additional condition.

After hearing arguments, the judge ruled the extra condition was not required and Charf was released.

A trial date will be set after expiration of the pretrial motion deadline, which is Monday, July 18.

Tags

In other news

Small town set to host big party

Small town set to host big party

OAKDALE — It’s been said that many hands make light work, so when a town of only about 290 residents approaches a major milestone, it’s all hands on deck to pull off the celebration.

12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province

12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least eight civilians in Ukraine over the past 24 hours and wounded 25 more, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. Pro-Russia separatists said attacks by Ukrainian forces killed four civilians.

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in eastern Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for a significant - and what it hopes could prove decisive - offensive to conquer the neighboring country.