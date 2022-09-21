The Antelope County Museum is hosting a “spooktacular” Halloween event for kids ages 2-15 on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Log Cabin, 410 L St., Neligh, following Trick or Trunk sponsored by the Neligh-Oakdale Future Business Leaders of America Chapter and the Neligh Chamber of Commerce in Neligh’s Riverside Park.
Museum executive director Donna Hanson said the event is free and includes a lunch of hot dogs, chips, a drink and dessert. A special surprise will be at the event, which will include an appearance by her horse, Raven.
The museum also is sponsoring an art contest open to all young people in three age categories: 2-5, 6-10 and 11-15. Contestants may choose to enter art in either a fall or Halloween theme. Two winners will be selected from each age category, and prizes will be awarded at the Oct. 29 event. Art entries must be submitted to the museum by Thursday, Oct. 20.
For more information, contact Hanson at the museum, 402-887-5010, Wednesday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.