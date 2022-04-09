NELIGH — Significant changes are in store for the Neligh Mill Historic Site, which sits on the banks of the Elkhorn River.
On Friday, members of History Nebraska's board of trustees voted to tear down the two elevators and warehouse attached to the mill — unless there is a way to save one elevator to be used for education and interpretation purposes.
John D. Neligh started building the mill in 1872. Financial difficulties forced him to sell to William Gallaway and William Lambert, who completed the project. During the next years, improvements were made, including the addition of an elevator for wheat built in 1886 and another for corn built in 1899.
When the mill closed in the 1960s, the owners left the mill machinery intact. Today, it tells the story of flour milling in the 19th century. But for the most part, the elevators haven't been used for anything other than storing items that belong to History Nebraska, which now owns and operates the mill, elevator and grounds. The entire complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Now, the elevators are in need of around $170,000 in repairs, which is why staff from History Nebraska recently conducted a town hall meeting in Neligh to gather input from citizens about their future.
Four scenarios were presented, said Jill Dolberg, the state's deputy historic preservation officer, including doing nothing; repairing them; doing an adaptive reuse or tearing them down.
At the town hall meeting, "most people wanted interpretation of the elevators and how they worked," she said.
Those same scenarios were presented to History Nebraska's board of trustees on Friday at its meeting in Neligh, which resulted in lively discussion and several alternative suggestions.
Trustee Bob Wickersham of Harrison suggested giving the entire site to the town of Neligh, along with a financial contribution to help pay for maintenance.
That idea was dismissed by Trevor Jones, History Nebraska's CEO.
"Neligh is important to us," Jones said. "We have great plans."
Those plans include using the mill for STEM education — in person and virtually.
The mill is "all about electricity, gears … and all those cool things," Jones said. "But the elevators need more interpretation."
As they are, the elevators are unusable due to being infested with bats, causing some board members to support the demolition idea.
"The Mill is the heart of this," said David Levy of Omaha, board president. "These elevators are unsafe … and full of bats. I don't love the idea (of demolition), but historic preservation is not putting shellac on a building."
But not everyone was convinced.
Boyd Pederson of Clearwater, a member of the public, suggested looking for a corporate sponsor — such as one of the companies that bought flour ground at the mill — that could provide financial support to make the elevators usable.
"Most major corporations have moved dollars into marketing," said Tyler Vacha, director of the History Nebraska Foundation. "A small mill in Nebraska might be a hard sell."
In the end, the suggestion to investigate the possibility of saving the wheat elevator and demolishing the corn elevator and warehouse received the most traction.
"It's a viable alternative," said Joe Hartz, Neligh's mayor. There should be some way "to open the side to look into it and see how it works."
After researching the possibility of saving and repurposing the wheat elevator, the staff will report to the board.