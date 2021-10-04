STANTON — A 35-year-old Neligh man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday morning following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Mace was arrested earlier this spring by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop in Stanton. At that time, Mace resisted arrest and was physically subdued, according to a release from Stanton County officials.
Mace also received a total of 180 days in jail for resisting arrest and possession of a financial transaction device belonging to someone else that was stolen in Norfolk the night before.
A woman with Mace at the time was also arrested and is currently serving a prison sentence for a drug conviction.
ACCORDING TO the release, also sentenced to 18 months of probation and 90 days in jail on Monday was Kayla Ingram, 31, Hoskins. Ingram was arrested earlier this year by the sheriff’s office on Highway 36 near Woodland Park for DWI. During that time, she kicked a deputy. She was convicted of attempted assault and refusal of a chemical DWI test.
Entering pleas in district court were Solomon Partee, 32, of Stanton to a charge of domestic assault. He faces up to a year in jail on the charge and still remains in custody. He was arrested earlier this year in Stanton following a disturbance at his residence.
Also pleading guilty to 3rd offense DWI was Simon Cassell, 42, Norfolk. He was arrested earlier this year on Highway 24 near Norfolk by the sheriff’s office.