NELIGH — The Neligh Economic Development Office has announced that it will host an entrepreneur video contest.
The contest will consist of businesses making a two-minute minimum video and uploading it to the link on the www.neligh.org website for a chance to have the Neligh community help get their business to take off.
The winning business will get a chance to explore the town by receiving a three-day, two-night trip to Neligh. During this stay, the business owners’ accommodations will be taken care of, they will receive a small reimbursement for their gas fees, and activities are being aligned for them to participate in such as touring historical sites, going to the drive-in and attending a business after hours in their honor where they can meet and network with the business community.
“Our hope is that this program can be the extra push aspiring entrepreneurs or current business owners looking at expanding may need to chase after that goal they have been thinking of for years. We want to show them that our community will also support them in this exciting journey,” said Bri O’Brien, economic development assistant director.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the program and the contest, go to www.neligh.org under the entrepreneur contest tab or call 402-887-4447.