NELIGH — When John Neligh, William B. Lambert and John B. Thomson viewed the sprawling Elkhorn Valley, near present-day Neligh, in 1873, they could not have imagined how the original 500-acre tract would develop into a sprawling city, intersected by two major highways.
After 150 years, the intersection of old and new will merge, as Neligh residents celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial. While a handful of events are scheduled early, the bulk of activities will take place Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4.
Traci Jacobsen said planning for the celebration began in January 2022.
“We invited organizations and groups in town to meet and offer ideas for potential events,” she said. “There’s definitely something for all ages.”
“Diner en Blanc,” which includes an art auction and music on the mill lawn, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The event is sold out.
Saturday’s schedule includes an archery tournament, color run, alumni golf tournament, fashion show, cornhole tournament, alumni banquet and scavenger hunt.
From 3 to 5 p.m., the Neligh Young Men’s Club will sponsor gel blaster capture the flag at the Riverside Park Pavilion.
A free barbecue at the courthouse, sponsored by Farm Bureau Financial agents Al Stelling and Brandon Doke, will begin at 7 and continue until 9 p.m.
Sunday events include a Neligh Young Men’s Club pancake feed, Sandhills Legion Riders Poker Run, community church service and music concert at First Congregational Church at 3 p.m. The Antelope County Museum invites visitors to its Day at the Museum, from 1 to 4 p.m.
One of Sunday’s main events will be a barbecue in front of Sly’s Family Bar & Grill, located at 408 Main St.
According to owner Teresa Legate, the event will benefit Neligh’s volunteer fire and rescue department. The family-friendly event includes a connect-four basketball game and an inflatable ax throwing station.
“Area businesses donated gift certificates, which will be up for grabs in the cash box,” Legate added.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and stay for music by the Dave Merkel Band, from 4 to 8 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the trifecta will begin. In an allowed time, a four-person team will consume one large pizza and 12 beers and complete a 300-piece puzzle. Demand to participate has “been crazy,” according to Jacobsen. Organizers added a second section and have a waiting list.
Sunday’s events conclude with a movie in Riverside Park, sponsored by the New Moon Theater group. Free pop and popcorn will be served.
Monday’s main event features Corey Kent, along with opener Eddie and The Getaways. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Main Street concert, scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
Jacobsen credited Luke Jacobsen, her son, for finding the headliner.
“He didn’t go through an agent,” she said. “He talked to friends and got ideas for who they thought would put on a good show and he went for it.”
Kent has three solo shows remaining before he joins Jason Aldean on tour.
“We’re hoping for a great crowd. Tickets have really blown up this week, and we’d love to see 5,000 people fill Main Street,” Jacobsen said.
Shuttle service will be available from Riverside Park, Penn Lake and the high school, beginning at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be available south of the courthouse.
The celebration will conclude Tuesday, with the city’s annual July 4 celebration, which includes a fishing contest for youths ages newborn to 13, at Penn Lake. First cast is set for 10 a.m. An ice cream social will begin at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn.
At noon, the grand parade will travel along a route from Riverside Park, down Main Street. A kiddie tractor pull, turtle races, water curtain and hot dog feed are scheduled following the parade.
Neligh-Oakdale FFA members will host a “Grease the Pig” contest, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., at Riverside Park. A horseshoe pitching contest is slated to begin at 3 p.m., and the Neligh Young Men’s Club Ducky Derby will be on parade, down the Elkhorn River, at 6 p.m.
The celebration concludes at dusk, with the grand fireworks finale at Penn Lake.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information and a complete listing of events, visit Neligh’s 150th Birthday Bash on Facebook.