No zone change is in the works for the Northern Hills Daycare area.
Representing Z&L Rentals, Mike Anderson appeared by telephone before the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning to request a zone change for the property located at 600 N. 12th St. — which has housed Northern Hills Daycare and Preschool and, before that, Northern Hills Elementary School — from R-1 (single family residential district) to R-3 (multiple family residential district).
Anderson told commissioners that there was $400,000 nonrefundable in escrow with Z&L Rentals for the property. While his plans for the area were still in flux, Anderson said he believed changing the zoning from R-1 to R-3 would best reflect what is appropriate.
Three possible uses for the property were being considered. Anderson has been working internationally to bring refugees from Ukraine to the Norfolk community. He said it was a possibility — however slim — that the property could be used to house orphan children from Ukraine or be converted to apartments as housing for Ukrainian refugees so they could continue to live in community with one another.
Anderson said he also didn’t realize until recently the dire need for daycare in Norfolk, so the possibility of using the property for that purpose also could be an option.
Anderson said he has been talking with various individuals in the community, including the Norfolk Family YMCA, about the possibility of continuing as a daycare, but he believed — regardless of its end purpose — an R-3 designation would best suit the area.
But neighbors of the property disagreed.
Patricia Temple, who lives nearby on Elm Street, said she was speaking on behalf of 28 homeowners of the area — who also had signed a letter that was entered into the record — as she expressed her opposition to the change.
“We all have similar concerns. We’re concerned about how changing the zoning to multifamily is going to change the climate of the neighborhood. We’re very concerned about our property values going down. We’re concerned about the safety of the neighborhood — safety and security, and I don’t know how it will affect the traffic flow.”
Another neighbor, Jeann Granstra, also spoke in opposition to the proposed change in zoning. Granstra — who has lived in the neighborhood several years — said the loss of Northern Hills Elementary School years ago was “devastating.”
“At that time, there was different ideas as to what it would become. At that time, it was thought about being an apartment. Those of us who live in that neighborhood were not in favor of that and here we are again in that same situation and, again, we are not in favor of apartments of any kind going into that area.”
Granstra said the neighborhood opposition was not to helping the Ukrainian refugees but to the idea of creating an apartment building in the area.
“We’re against the apartments and what it’s going to do to our property value and our neighborhood,” she said before adding, “We loved having the daycare. Since we can’t have the school anymore, that’s the next best thing.”
Commissioners discussed other possible zoning designations that would allow a daycare to operate without the conditional use permit needed in R-1 and R-3 zones and proposed tabling the motion so more research could be done into the possibilities.
Anderson reiterated that his plans for the property were not set and added that the possibility of being able to bring orphaned children was slim, but he added that he would rather not have the motion tabled until a future meeting.
Considering the opposition from the neighbors, commissioner Cody Ronnfeldt said he was not comfortable recommending the zone change with so many unanswered questions. His sentiment was echoed by commissioners Kaycee Kube and Kyle Deets.
All commissioners present — with the exception of Chad Bryant, who abstained because of his connection to the issue — voted to reject the request.