A Norfolk resident looking for some extra help as his child battles cancer received support from neighbors at a public hearing held by the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday morning.
John Laskowski came to the commission and told members how his family is struggling to raise one of his children as another battles cancer in Omaha. To help, his mother and father-in-law wish to move into a barn on Laskowski’s farm, which requires a permit to convert into a residence.
Laskowski said he and his 6-year-old son personally asked neighbors for permission and received virtually unanimous approval.
One nearby neighbor, Christian Ohl, who serves as a Madison County commissioner, spoke to the planning commission about Laskowski’s character, saying he was a good family man and all of the nearby neighbors were supportive of his plans.
Another neighbor, John Dinkel, also spoke on Laskowski’s behalf and gave his approval.
“Most people, if they wanted a family member to move onto their property, would just do it without telling anyone,” Dinkel said. “But John (Laskowski) took the time to do things the right and legal way.”
City planner Valerie Grimes said the proposed residence meets all of the legal requirements. Planning commission chairman Dan Spray also said the amount of work Laskowski has already put in on his own behalf makes the job of the commissioners and city much easier.
Laskowski’s request was approved unanimously and will need one more approval at the next planning commission meeting.
The commission also narrowly approved a redevelopment plan for a section of the old Shopko building.
The discussion had been tabled at the last meeting because the developer did not attend the meeting and many questions were unanswered.
The developer, Brian Gibbs of BCG Enterprises, did attend this time and testified that the plan would not be possible without tax-increment financing. The redevelopment plan calls for a retail strip mall.
The plan was ultimately approved by a 5-3 vote with Spray, Martin Griffith and Jacob Thone casting opposing votes.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission member absent: Mary Hammond.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and about 15 from the public.
Action items:
— The planning commission approved a redevelopment plan for BCG Enterprises by a 5-3 vote, with Spray, Griffith and Thone opposing.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved having city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for an athletic club at 1712 Square Turn Blvd.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved having city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a secondary residence at 1200 Kelland Drive.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved having city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for a wind distribution center at 1691 S. 25th St.
— The commission held a public hearing and approved having city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for a storage facility at 915 Bonita Drive.
— The commission held a public hearing and tabled discussion on a conditional-use permit for a recreational vehicle park at 3207 S. 12th St.
— The commission approved the final plat of Arbor View subdivision.
— The commission received the February 2020 building permit report.