LAUREL — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation in Laurel, where four people were found deceased.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said 42-year-old Jason Jones of Laurel was arrested due to probable cause at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.
“First of all, I want to acknowledge the indescribable grief that this community is experiencing right now,” Bolduc said. “And that's going to be compounded by the betrayal of trust that they're going to feel because a community member here is alleged to have committed these crimes.”
According to Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol crime scene investigators obtained physical evidence from both crime scenes that pointed to Jones. After finding the evidence, investigators used “flash diversionary devices” as a distraction technique leading up to Jones’ arrest.
After entering the suspect’s residence at 206 Elm St., which is across the street from one of the victims’ homes, investigators arrested Jones and found that he had serious burn injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln, where he remains in serious condition, Bolduc said.
The arrest comes after four people were found deceased in two separate residences in Laurel on Thursday morning. The houses were two blocks apart, located off of Elm Street.
The Nebraska State Patrol released the names of the victims after notifying the families. Gene and Janet Twiford, 86 and 85, respectively, and Dana Twiford, 55, were found deceased in the 500 block of Elm Street. Michelle Ebeling, 51, also was found deceased in her home in the 200 block of Elm Street.
Bolduc said investigators are still working to process the evidence that was collected at both scenes and could not further describe what was found.
“I have to talk about what I consider the heroic efforts of the firefighters who were on the scene here yesterday,” Bolduc said. “And I described them as heroic because they had a very difficult task. We asked them to put out these fires while preserving the evidence of these crimes … their efforts preserved the evidence that led us directly to the suspect.”
The Nebraska State Patrol had asked the public during a press conference Thursday afternoon for any information regarding a Black male that was driving a silver sedan away from Laurel.
According to Bolduc, investigators would still like to talk to this person as a witness.
For much of Thursday, some Laurel businesses and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School were under lockdown. According to the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Facebook site, a parent/athlete meeting that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed until Friday because of “the local situation in the community.”
Law enforcement remained on the scene all day Thursday and into the evening processing the crime scenes. The patrol estimated that there were up to 60 law enforcement officers in town on Thursday.
Kat Newton, who lives between the two crime scenes, said she was made aware of the two incidents at about 5 a.m. by her neighbors in a group text.
“I actually never heard gunshots. Everybody was saying there was an explosion at 3 a.m., but I didn't wake up to that,” Newton said. “I didn't wake up to the sirens, but I woke up to the lights.”
Newton said she left her house to go to the store around 9:30 a.m. and got back to her street to find it “packed full of fire trucks.”
Tensions remained high in Laurel much of Thursday.
During the Thursday afternoon press conference, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda was asked if the public was in danger. He called Laurel a tiny and “safe” community of about 1,000 people.
“Everybody knows everybody in this small community,” Koranda said. “I think people just need to be diligent. If they see something out of the ordinary ... please contact the state patrol.”
On Thursday, Bolduc announced that the patrol and Cedar County Sheriff’s Department were investigating multiple crime scenes in the town and foul play was suspected, but they were unable to release the identities of the victims at that time.
Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, the Cedar County 911 received a call about at an explosion at a residence in the 200 block of Elm Street, Bolduc said on Thursday. Firefighters responded and found an individual inside, he said.
Laurel Police, Cedar County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol responded to the scene initially. As investigators were on the scene, another fire was reported in the 500 block of Elm Street.
Late Thursday night, the patrol said in a press release that it believed both fires were started at about the same time and investigators were able to examine the crime scene and identify that gunfire was suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.