Nebraska voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a number of critical statewide and local elections.
Beyond the elections, however, there are three key issues that voters will see on the ballot on Election Day; Increasing the Nebraska minimum wage from $9 to $15 over the next four years, a constitutional amendment concerning increasing commercial passenger air service at Nebraska airports and perhaps most crucial is the proposed amendment of Article I, Section 22 of the Nebraska Constitution, which would require all voters to provide valid photographic identification (ID) to vote in future elections.
With the exception of first-time voters who have not previously been identified, Nebraska voters are not required to provide ID to vote in the 2022 elections. The issue has been styled Initiative 432 (Voter ID) by its organizers.
Although the measure has failed to pass on seven prior occasions in the Nebraska Legislature, more than 172,000 signatures were collected on the petition in favor of the amendment, above the minimum of 123,966 required for placement on the ballot.
Should the measure be passed, Nebraska would join 21 other states that already require valid identification to vote. Currently, 14 other states require identity verification at the ballot box but have stopped short of requiring a valid photo ID.
Through the Voter ID proposal, Nebraska joins numerous other states that have pursued passage of tougher voting regulations since the last election cycle.
If approved by voters, Voter ID will have to be approved by the Nebraska Legislature before it becomes law.
The Voter ID issue has become a partisan political battleground between groups respectively supporting and opposing the measure. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who strongly favors the amendment, has said that he believes showing valid ID at the ballot box is one of the ways the state can strengthen the integrity of elections.
Conservative group Citizens For Voter ID (CFV) sponsored the Voter ID petition and has led the campaign to get the amendment passed. The group’s spokesperson, state Sen. Julie Slama, said proving one’s identity is a commonsense security measure for Nebraska elections.
“We believe that you just have to prove that you are who you say you are in order to vote,” Slama said. “The Voter ID measure will secure our elections. We believe that every vote matters.”
Slama added that tougher ID laws for voters have bipartisan support among 70% to 85% of Nebraska voters, and that the Voter ID measure can be added without sacrificing the constitutional rights of Nebraskans.
ON THE OTHER side of the aisle, the nonprofit group Civic Nebraska (CN) has campaigned vigorously against passage of the Voter ID amendment. According to the organization’s website, it believes the Voter ID requirement would “make it harder for eligible Nebraskans — especially young, low-income, rural, black and brown, and senior Nebraskans — to freely and fairly cast a ballot.”
Steve Smith, spokesman for CN, said Voter ID should not be relegated to becoming a point of contention between political parties.
“Election integrity has not always been a partisan issue. We believe that this is a constitutional issue, not a cultural or partisan issue,” Smith said.
When people have to present ID to purchase alcohol, for example, that is a consumer choice. Voter ID, however, is a constitutional issue, and CN believes that requiring a valid ID to vote is in direct violation of the language of the Nebraska Constitution, Smith said.
Smith added that as many as 70,000 Nebraska voters could be affected by passage of the amendment, simply because they may not meet the criteria of the ID requirement.
“It depends on what the definition of ‘valid’ is. A current ID does not equal a valid ID,” Smith said. “This initiative could affect an untold number of Nebraskans on Election Day.”
A recent research study distributed by the National Bureau of Economic Research seems to indicate that strict ID laws for voters have little or no effect on the elections themselves. According to the study, which utilized collected data between 2008 and 2018, stricter ID laws “have no negative effect on registration or turnout, overall or for any group defined by race, gender, age or party affiliation.”
Still, opponents of the initiative say that there are equally as many studies that show that stricter ID requirements could alter the outcomes of elections by as much as 3%.
“Why make it harder for people to vote when there is no evidence of insecure elections in our state?” Smith said.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman for the Nebraska Democratic Party, said she believes that the proposed amendment is clearly harmful to voter rights in the state.
“We see this ballot initiative as voter suppression,” Kleeb said. “Individuals who don’t drive or who may have moved could be denied their constitutional right to vote.”
Kleeb said Democrats favor secure and transparent elections in Nebraska, but that this can be accomplished through other means, such as mail-in ballots or same-day voter registration.
Echoing CN spokesman Smith, Kleeb emphasized that citizens should understand that while free and fair voting is a constitutional right in Nebraska, having to show ID to board a plane or purchase alcohol is a choice.
Slama said efforts to prevent passage of this amendment are nothing more than scare tactics by liberal lawmakers and special-interest groups. To those who might believe that the Voter ID amendment amounts to voter suppression in Nebraska, Slama said, “Do the research for yourself ... the data doesn’t support these claims.”
According to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, CFV has reported just under $2.1 million in campaign contributions supporting the Voter ID amendment, while opponents of the measure have raised just over $68,000 toward their efforts.
Language of the proposed amendment, if passed, gives the Legislature some leeway in determining the specific identification requirements that would be imposed on Nebraskans at the ballot box.